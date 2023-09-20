50th National Shrimp Festival Oct. 12-15 at Gulf Place

The National Shrimp Festival returns to Gulf Place for the 50th edition of Gulf Shores’ signature tourist event will Oct. 12-15 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thurs. thru Fri., and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds. Mobile’s own Wet Willie will headline a very impressisve music lineup on Oct. 14 at 8:15 p.m. on the east stage.

Wet Willie formed in Mobile during the summer of 1969 and moved together to Macon after signing with Capricorn Records two years later. Their hit songs include “Keep on Smilin’” and “Weekend,” and Jimmy Hall’s charisma and chops on stage are respected worldwide. The band was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1998. Wet Willie also headlined the 28th edition of the event back in 1999. Jimmy Hall is also the musical director for Hank Williams Jr., and was on stage with Bocephus at The Wharf in Orange Beach this past May as a member of Hank Williams Jr’s touring band.

As usual, this year’s lineup will offer a variety of genres, from classic rock to country to zydeco to R&B. Fest mainstays booked include The Velcro Pygmies, Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, JERI, The Groovinators, Spank The Monkey, Top Hat & Jackie and Brent Burns.

The Voice final four contestant Kirk Jay, has also been booked, and tribute bands will play the hits of Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Journey.

For a full entertainment lineup, details on activities, and a full list of vendors, visit myshrimpfest.com. As always, admission into the festival is free.

The fest, a fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, depends on a hard working group of volunteers that have kept this tradition kicking since 1971.

Pictured: Shrimp Fest beer tent volunteers can decide which charity they want to support with their tips. The fest is completely volunteer driven and volunteers are promised a fun time, a commemorative t-shirt and two drink tickets.