Sept. 22 Sassy Bass golf tourney benefits CORE

Tee off for a good time and good cause at the Second Annual Sassy Bass Golf Tournament at The Peninsula on Sept. 22 beginning with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.

The tourney is a fundraiser for CORE, a non-profit that provides support in the form of a financial grant when an employee, spouse or child faces a medical crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster.

Unique foods and signature cocktails will be served in hospitality tents at several holes, and the tourney concludes with awards, prizes, raffles and the famous Sassy Bass buffet. The $150 per golfer registration includes 18 holes of championship golf, contests, gift bags, golf cart, range balls, and a chance to win a new South Bay Model Z42 Pontoon boat. Cash prizes for 1st ($500), 2nd ($300), and 3rd ($100) place teams will also be presented. More info: sassybass.com.

A CORE grant may cover rent/mortgage, utilities, prescription/ medical equipment costs, funds for basic necessities, childcare, or expenses related to a funeral. CORE serves as a resource and benefit for operators across the country. Additionally, CORE provides employee engagement opportunities, partnership opportunities and resources for all organizations