St. Paul’s Quilters & Craft Group hosts Sept. 29-30 benefit quilt sale

The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Quilters and Crafter Group (above) will host a benefit quilt sale Sept. 29-30 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 400 N. Alston St. in Foley. All sizes available – Baby to King. Over 60 machine and hand quilted items priced from $50 to $350 will be on sale. The fundraiser will support Quilt for Lutheran World Relief and the Women & Children Shelter in Roberstdale. For more info, call Fran @ 217-343-5745 or email franlowry1@gmail.com.