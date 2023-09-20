Bon Secour, Fort Morgan part of Oct. 4-7 Coastal BirdFest

The Alabama Coastal BirdFest, an event that includes workshops, boat tours, beginner-friendly and advanced trips, kayak paddles, and an expo, returns to South Baldwin County Oct. 4-7. Locations include 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center, Dauphin Island Audubon Bird Sanctuary, Fort Morgan, and Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge

The fest is sponsored by the South Alabama Land Trust, whose stated goal is to protect land and promote environmental education in coastal Alabama so current and future residents can enjoy clean water and the marine life, wildlife, and outdoor recreation that define our area. BirdFest has raised more than $100,000 to preserve and protect vital coastal bird and wildlife habitat and increase awareness of the biological diversity of the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the Land Trust website. For more fest info, visit southalabamalandtrust.org, email salt@southalabama landtrust.org or call 251-990-5004.