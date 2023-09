BAMA Breakfast Club meets every Thursday at Duck’s

The BAMA Breakfast Club is meeting every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at Duck’s Dinner in Orange Beach. Come talk Alabama sports and join in the comradery. All ‘Bama fans are welcome, and you never know when coaches, former players, radio personalities and other prominent Alabama luminaries and fans will drop in for conversation. Come join us and be part of the BAMA fellowship.