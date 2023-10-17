Baldwin Commission approves $250 million 2024 budget

Pay increases for front line, entry level personnel a priority

The $250 million recently approved by the Baldwin County Commission for 2024 will focus on public safety, infrastructure improvements and employee retention. The budget is a 3.8% increase over lst year.

One ticket item is a new record management system and the jail management system for approximately $1 million for the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The software system will provide the capability to share critical digital information with at least nine municipal partners and E-911. This is in addition to another $1.8 million to BCSD for vehicle replacement and other important equipment for public safety purposes.

Notable projects funded in the upcoming fiscal year include:

• Improvements at Live Oak Landing and Bicentennial Park, which include an Interpretive Pedestrian Trail System to connect the two parks.

• Construction of the new County Rd 6 Park with boat launch on Bon Secour River.

• Facility upgrades at Lillian Recreational Park to include new bathrooms, a new pavilion, and improved ADA access.

• Playground Equipment Upgrades at Latham Park.

• Bridge Replacement on Sherman Rd over Weeks Branch.

• Resurfacing 34 miles of County roads.

• Paving 6 miles of existing dirt roads, including Paul Cleverdon Rd along the County Rd 65 corridor.

• Capacity Improvements along the County Rd 64 Corridor between AL Hwy 181 and Fish River.

• Traffic Signal Installation at County Rd 12 & County Rd 65 Intersection.

• Intersection Safety Improvements and Realignment at US-98 & Old Foley Rd.

The County Commission implemented a staggered pay scale adjustment plan providing larger percentage increases mostly for the front-line, entry-level personnel. Hourly rate positions starting at $12.25 through $15.63 were increased 11% to new starting amounts of $13.60 through $17.35.

Hourly rate positions starting at $16.42 through $19.38 were increased 8% to new starting amounts of $17.73 through $20.93. Hourly rate positions starting at $20.53 through $27.67 were increased 5% to new starting amounts of $21.56 through $29.05.

The Adopted FY24 Budget can be found at baldwincountyal.gov.