Chili Cook-Off, Save The Tatas Oct. 21 in Bear Point community

By John Mullen

The Bear Point community is planning two events on Oct. 21 that have proved popular in the past with the return of the Bear Point Chili Cookoff and a breast cancer awareness fundraiser Save the Tatas.

The cookoff is up first with tasting starting at 11:30 a.m. and going through 1:30 p.m. at the Bear Point Civic Association’s park. Immediately following that the party will move to the lawn at Oso at Bear Point Harbor with a full slate of activities there.

“We had 10 teams last year and this year we are hoping for 15,” BPCA President Sam Spencer said. “We are trying to raise money to buy an LED sign for the civic building. Now we community by stapling posters to the bulletin board on the porch. This will help us spread the word on our events better.”

It costs $50 to enter a team and each team can have a maximum of six members. Each team member must also buy a $10 ticket so they can taste all the fare and vote on their favorites.

The park will be open to teams starting at 7 a.m. and the chili must be ready by 11:30 a.m. for tasting. The chili must be cooked on site but the meat can be prepared in advance.

Spencer says there are usually about 250 people who come through for tasting and teams must provide their own cooking method (burners, propane, cooking supplies, etc.), provide napkins, cups, spoons and four-ounce serving container. If a team needs electrical power, they will need to provide an extension cord and notify BPCA at the time of check-in.

There will be three awards including People’s Choice, best-themed team and the overall judges award. The area must be cleared by 4 p.m. Sign up at bearpointca.com by Oct. 18 to compete.

The Save the Tatas event on the lawn will include a men’s pageant, cake-eating contest, bra pong, silent auction, raffles and door prizes, bake sale and pink bushwackers and cocktails. All proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Men’s pageant contestants must be signed up by Oct. 19 and for more information contact Brandi Limerick at 251-753-6157 or Brooke Ames at 740-506-5567.