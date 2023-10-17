11th Toys for Kids fundraiser Nov. 11 at Perdido Beach Resort

Tickets are now on sale at perdidobeachresort.com for the 11th Annual Toys For Kids fundraiser for the Christian Service Center at Perdido Beach Resort on Nov. 11 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. For sponsorship opportunities please contact event founder Terri Long of Wildflowers Boutique at 251-981-9453.

This fabulous fundraiser has been highly successful over the years in providing funding for CSC’s Christmas Cheer program, providing toys for more than 500 children yearly. A total of over $450,000 has been raised over a ten year period, plus an enormous number of toys collected. Event profits also fund CSC’s other children’s programs.

When CSC assists a family with rent, utilities, or food, that most definitely blesses children with a roof over their heads, power on in the house, and food on the table. Support for and participation in this fundraiser can do so much for children in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. It is only through donations and fundraisers that the all-volunteer CSC is able to assist families in need. This spectacular event draws over 375 local supporters, and is by far the largest fundraiser for CSC. Both live and silent auctions are included, and 100 percent of all ticket and auction proceeds go to CSC, a non-profit, all volunteer agency providing food and emergency financial assistance (and more) to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan.