Oct. 21 golf tourney is for Dolphin Foundation

ONE Foundation, ONE CLUB in Gulf Shores and Craft Farms are teaming up once again for a unique two-course, 18-hole charity golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 21 in support of the Dolphin Foundation, the non-profit organization for the Gulf Shores City Schools dedicated to providing an enriching educational experience for local students. ONE Club’s ONE Foundation will match 100 percent of all donations with a goal of rasiing $20,000.

The tourney consists of 18 holes on two courses, ONE Club and its neighbor, Craft Farms. Food, drinks, music, and special prizes during the tournament make this a fun day and night for all. During the Tournament, ONE CLUB’s pool, jacuzzi, and sports bar will be open to sponsors and their guests. Check in as at noon. The tourney starts at noon. For registration and sponsor info,

visit oneclubgulfshores.com, call 844-ONE-CLUB or email AGuitard@ oneclubgulfshores.com.