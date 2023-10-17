Hops For Habitats Nov. 3 at Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Hops For Habitats from 6- 9 p.m. on Nov. 3. Guests (21 and older only) are invited to the Zoo for an evening of beer tastings, food, live music, meet and greets with animals, and more. VIP tickets are limited and include exclusive early admission, VIP food area, giraffe feedings, and access to the general admission tasting area. General Admission includes beer from local craft breweries, food provided by Island Air, music, animal meet and greets and more.

All proceeds benefit the Zoo. For sponsor or ticket info, call (251) 256-7008 ext 124, or visit algulfcoastzoo.org.