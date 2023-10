Foley Boys & Girls Club pancake breakfast is Oct. 21

The Boys and Girls Club in Foley will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Foley on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. until noon. For a $10 donation, patrons will receive ayce pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The church is located at 506 N. Pine St.

“We help the kids that need it the most and rely on donations and fundraising,’’ said Felicia Chesmer.