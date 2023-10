Next Perdido Demonstration Garden work day Oct. 20

Escambia County will host volunteer workdays at the Perdido Key Coastal Demonstration Garden at 15500 Perdido Key Dr (Perdido Key Visitors Center) from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. County staff will provide all

necessary tools and equipment. Volunteers under 18 will need a parent or guardian onsite for the duration of the workday.