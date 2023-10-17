Downtown Robertsdale’s Honeybee Fest coming Nov. 4

The Honeybee Festival returns to downtown Robertsdale from 8 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. on Nov. 4. A fundraiser for the Central Baldwin Education Foundation, the fest includes an 8 a.m. 5K/Fun Run, a chili cook-off, arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, a children’s village, pony rides, bounce houses and games. The fest will be held at Honeybee Park at 22780 Milwaukee St. and all proceeds benefit the Central Baldwin Feeder Pattern. Little Miss Honeybee, Little Miss Charity, Young Miss Honeybee, Young Miss Charity, Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality & Most Creative & Queen of Honeybee Queens will be presented at the fest.