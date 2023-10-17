GSWC collects PB & J for Christian Service Center

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club (GSWC) is fighting hunger right here in our area and recently hosted a Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive in September and delivered 574 jars of peanut butter and jelly to help the Christian Service Center.

“We could not have collected this much food without the help of the community,’’ said club president Joanne Randolph. “Many thanks to everyone who donated peanut butter and jelly to help GSWC address food insecurity in our community and to these organizations who served as collection sites.’’

The mission of GSWC is to foster the civic, social, and educational betterment of the general community. For more club info, email joannerandolph@gmail. com or call 256-656-3930.