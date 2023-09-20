Baldwin County Fair slated Sept. 19-23 in Robertsdale

The 72nd Annual Baldwin County Fair will be held Sept. 19-23 at The Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Fair hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 – 11p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday from 2 -11 p.m. Free parking is offered at The Fairgrounds. For more info, visit baldwincofair.com or call 251-947-3247.

A ferris wheel, Wonderland Circus, thrill rides, kids rides, and games of skill (and chance) along with typical fair food standards like hot dogs and funnel cakes are fair staples. Established in 1948, the fair also features more than 1,000 competitive exhibits, including antiques, art, crafts and hobbies, environmental art, scrapbooking and sewing.