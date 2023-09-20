Cookin’ with Carolyn Grilled Corn Salad with Feta, Walnuts and Shallot

Canola oil, for grill grates

1 lime, zested, then halved

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 red chile pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 shallot, chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 ears corn, shucked

1/2 c. toasted walnuts, chopped

1/2 c. crumbled feta

Set up grill for direct cooking and heat to medium-high. Once hot, clean

and lightly oil grates with canola oil. Combine lime zest, olive oil, chile pepper,

and shallot in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Grill corn, turning occasionally,

until charred, 3-5 minutes. Grill lime, cut side down, until charred, 1to 2 minutes.

Squeeze juice from lime into bowl with zest (you should get about 2 Tbsp.) Cut

kernels from cobs and toss with grilled lime vinaigrette. Fold in walnuts and feta.

6 servings. Enjoy!