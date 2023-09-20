Cookin’ with Carolyn Grilled Corn Salad with Feta, Walnuts and Shallot
Canola oil, for grill grates
1 lime, zested, then halved
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 red chile pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
1 shallot, chopped
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 ears corn, shucked
1/2 c. toasted walnuts, chopped
1/2 c. crumbled feta
Set up grill for direct cooking and heat to medium-high. Once hot, clean
and lightly oil grates with canola oil. Combine lime zest, olive oil, chile pepper,
and shallot in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Grill corn, turning occasionally,
until charred, 3-5 minutes. Grill lime, cut side down, until charred, 1to 2 minutes.
Squeeze juice from lime into bowl with zest (you should get about 2 Tbsp.) Cut
kernels from cobs and toss with grilled lime vinaigrette. Fold in walnuts and feta.
6 servings. Enjoy!