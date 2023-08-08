Bama Pickleball Club tourney Aug. 23-27 at Foley Event Center

By Sam Strite

Bama Beach Pickleball Club is sponsoring a fund raising pickleball tournament to benefit the Gastric Cancer Foundation from Wednesday, August 23 thru Sunday, August 27 at The Foley Event Center. Admission is free every day and the public is welcome to come and see pickleball at its best. Eighteen courts will be active, starting at 9 a.m. each day. So there will be lots of matches to watch. Seating is available and the concession stand will be open.

With the help of The Foley Event Center, last year’s tournament raised $22,000 for GCF, and it is hoped that this year’s tournament will do even better. Over 300 (250 so far) pickleball players from around the Southeast will arrive in Foley ready to participate in women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles and singles.

If you haven’t participated in pickleball or if you haven’t watched it on TV, here is your chance to see why pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the USA. Chances are good your neighbors are playing. Bama Beach Pickleball Club offers weekly sessions for beginners to learn and to play with other beginners. This program will start in October. Pickleball offers good exercise (but not strenuous) and most important of all, it is the most social sport you’ll ever participate in. Come join the fun. You’ll soon be addicted like so many others.

For tourney details, go to bamabeachpickleballclub.net