North Carolina Travel names O.B. country’s third prettiest town

According to travel experts at North Carolina Travel Guides, as reported in Yellowhammer News, Orange Beach is the third most-picturesque small town in the country, while Fairhope and Gulf Shores settled for 118 and 119, respectively, on the top 120 towns list.

The publicaion stated Orange Beach is “known for its beautiful beaches and blue waters, the town also features several dining options and various other attractions for guests to visit. From getting beautiful views of the water while hanging out at the beach to going for a relaxing stroll on the town’s boardwalk to seeing Orange Beach from the water while doing a cruise, those who love beautiful places will be charmed by this town. The top five towns on the list: Fredericksburg, Texas; Cedarburg, Wis.; Orange Beach; Portsmouth, N.H.; and Madison, Ga.