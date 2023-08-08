Historic St. Peter’s in Bon Secour hosts fish-fry on September 7

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its next monthly summer fishfry on Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the final fishfry of the season will be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus on October 5. Fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out. Cost is $12. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10. More info: stpetersbonsecour.com or 251-949-6254