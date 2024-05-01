Big Beach Brewery’s Surrender Cobra Schwarzbier reigns supreme y’all!

Gulf Shores’ own Big Beach Brewery took home a bronze medal at the recent World Beer Cup Awards in Las Vegas for its German-style Schwarzbier, Surrender Cobra. The local brewery was one of 95 entries in the German-Style Schwarzbier division.

Often referred to as the Olympics of beer competitions, the World Beer Cup is the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the world. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded across 110 beer styles at the 2024 Cup hosted by the Brewers Assn., the national association representing small and independent breweries. Big Beach took home the Gold Award in the same German-Style Schwarzbier category at the 2022 World Beer Cup.

The southernmost microbrewery in Alabama, Big Beach is located in the Waterway Village District at 300 E. 24th Ave. Owned by the local Shamburger family, the brewery opened up to the public in early October of 2016 with about four beers on tap and a whole lot of enthusiasm. Big Beach now keeps a line-up of 12 beers on tap.

“Surrender Cobra Schwarzbier reigns supreme y’all. Next time you see a Big Beach staff member, give them the biggest high five because we are stoked,’’ said general manager Ryan Shamburger.

Pictured: Millie Shamburger, Rod Murray, Ryan Shamburger, Jim & Julie Shamburger, Chris Gadd.