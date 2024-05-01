Perdido Chamber Supports Centre For Excellence

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the presentation of a $600 donation to the Centre for Excellence, a non-profit organization dedicated to offering practical resources, training, hope, and support to those looking to overcome a variety of life challenges. This contribution follows the success of the chamber’s March events: the High Heel Classic and their International Women’s Day Leadership Luncheon. Pictured: Tammy Thurow – PKACC President, Melissa Pusch – Centre for Excellence Partner Relations, Contessia Gibson – Centre for Excellence, Katie Barker – Centre for Excellence Director of Operations, and Madelyn Bell – PKACC Membership Engagement Manager.