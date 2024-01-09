Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge Walks/Talks continue Jan. 15 & 17

The Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Winter Walks and Talks start on Jan 1 and continue through March. The Winter Talks will cover a variety of topics including, the Legacy of Little Lagoon, Marine Ecosystems, Sharks and Sea Turtles. The Legacy of Little Lagoon and Marine Ecosystems. For more info, or to sign -up for for a tour, call 251-269 -7307, leave leave a message and wait for a call back.

• Monday , Jan . 15 – 10 am – I SPY – Pine Beach Beach Trail Observation Tower (Office (Office will be closed); • Wednesday , Jan. 17 – 10am – Guided Nature Hike – Gator Lake Trail; • Friday, Jan . 19– 8: 30am – Bird Walk – Jeff Friend Trail; • Monday, Jan. 22– 10am – Guided Guided Nature Nature Hike – Jeff Friend Trail; • Wednesday , Jan . 24 – 10am – Ask a Naturalist – Pine Beach Trail Parking Lot; • Friday, Jan . 26 – 8: 30 am – Bird Walk – Jeff Friend Trail; • Tuesday , Jan . 30 – 12 pm – Ecological Significance of Little Lagoon – Fort Morgan Vol. Fire Dept.