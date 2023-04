Bunny Hop Run April 8

The 12th Annual Bunny Hop 5K & Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 8 at the Wharf in Orange Beach. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Fun Run immediately followd. Proceeds benefit the Ann Reese Grote Memorial Scholarship which given to a graduating senior from one of Pleasure Island’s two high schools who is committed to service within their community. More info: 251-7472874 or pleasureislandjwc@gmail.com.