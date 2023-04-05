Developers to ask for 56 units split between 9 buildings

Roscoe Rd. site will also include wetland conservation area

By John Mullen

Developers of Roscoe Road townhomes will go before the Orange Beach Planning Commission to request a site plan for a nine-building, 56-unit development near Roscoe Road’s intersection with the Beach Express. The Orange Beach planning commission will meet in a work session at 3 p.m. and a regular session at 4 p.m. on April 10 in council chambers at city hall.

The applicant is also asking the commission to subdivide 39 acres on Roscoe Road into two lots with about 10 acres of it for the proposed townhome development and the rest of the site would be a wetland conservation area. It is located on the west side of Roscoe Road and about 700 feet north of the intersection with the Beach Express and is zoned low and medium density residential.

During the meeting, the commission will also discuss:

• Rezoning .54 acres from neighborhood business to planned unit development into five lots for single-family residences for Rockpoint Development. The parcel is located at 2720 Rollins Road south of beach road and west of Souvenir City and Holiday Inn Express.

• A request from Liberty Linen Warehouse and Boat/RV Storage to build a 6,400-square-foot warehouse. It will require approval from the city council for a conditional use permit. Liberty is located at 26953 Canal Road just east of Washington Boulevard in a general business zoning district.

• A request to approve a site plan for a Beach Getaways operation building on the south side of Canal Road near the intersection of Easy Street on the north. The applicant, Canal Road 25 LLC, is seeking to build a 5,000-square-foot building on the property which is zoned general business.

• A request from Robert Burroughs Office and Storage to approve a site plan review to build a 7,200-square-foot building on .7 acres on the east side of Williams Silvers Parkway and about 200 feet north of the entrance to the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

• A request from Sawgrass Consulting for Coleman Bryars for a site plan approval to build three four-story buildings with 71 residential units on 22.3 acres. It is located at the end Griffith Marina Road and currently zoned marine resort.

• Approval of a site plan for a gravel parking lot north of the Walgreens for use by employees of the new CoastAL complex which will eventually contain a beachside restaurant, retail store and a larger stand-alone restaurant.

Also:

• Matthews Development plans to request to divide 5.2 acres at the end of Oak Ridge Drive West. Its currently zoning is for mobile home subdivision.

