Coastal Alabama C.C. rebranded as Coyotes

Coastal Alabama Community College’s athletic tea,s, as part of the college’s “strategic rebranding,’’ will be known as the Coyotes throughout the 10 counties the college serves. On every campus, as well as via the college’s website and social media, the new mascot and athletic logos will be used.

The rebranding wraps up a complex unification that began in 2017 when Coastal Alabama Community College was created via the consolidation of three other colleges. But each college continued to play under its own name and often against one another.

“I believe that we have the best athletic brand, not only in the Alabama Community College Conference but the whole National Junior College Athletic Association,” said director of marketing, Lloyd Wing.

“Everybody’s going to be identified the same and so we can pull for each other and pull for the same mascot,’’ said athletics director, Daniel Head. “Three campuses have athletics, but on 14 campuses there are people that work and take classes and on those other 11 campuses they’ve never known who they are. So this gives everybody who is connected here an identity.”

The three schools that formed Coastal Community College were Faulkner State, Alabama Southern and Jefferson Davis. They were formally known as the Sun Chiefs, the Eagles and the Warhawks, respectively.