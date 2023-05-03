Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Fishing Fun

Fishing Fun
(Clockwise from top left) Larry Williams and John Atchison teamed up on the drum in the Intercoastal Waterway recently (Pic by Tyler Todd); Pier Catching was good for Edwin Perez from the Gulf State Park Pier recently. There he caught a nice flounder and a spanish mackerel; Kathy Arce landed this nice sheepshead from the beach near Fort Morgan; Regular Gulf State Park Pier angler, Lanier Sullivan in a rare pause moment while catching a limit of speckled trout; Todd Taylor was “in the pit” with this fine flounder he caught ‘old school’ on a jig-n-strip from the Gulf State Park Pier.