Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge Aug. 26 at Wharf

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber is hosting the inaugural Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge at The Wharf on the Marina Lawn on August 26 from noon ‘til 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include entry into the event and 10 tasting tickets (more available for purchase on-site). Children 5 and under are admitted free.

Individuals and teams (up to four per team) can enter the competition for $100, and top prize is a golden ticket to the World Food Championships in Dallas to compete in the seafood category. The chamber will also be giving away an award to the best dressed fan, so gear up to support your favorite team!

This is not your ordinary cook-off – it’s a high-energy, game day atmosphere where attendees can sample a variety of mouth-watering foods from some of the best culinary teams/individuals around. Attendees can also expect live music and games. More info: mygulfcoastchamber.com.