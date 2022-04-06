Colby Girard plays at Foley’s Midday Melodies April 13

Midday Melodies, a music-at-lunchtime event in Foley’s Heritage Park, will continue April 6 and April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The April 6 guest performer is Zack Chavers; and Colby Girard will play on April 13. Midday Melodies is a safe, socially distanced event near the fountain in the park. Picnic blankets or lawn chairs are welcome. Pick up a lunch from one of Foley’s many restaurants or bring your own. Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie St. (Hwy. 59). Info, visit visitfoley.org or call 251-943-1300.