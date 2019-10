Community Yard Sale Nov. 16 at O.B. Com. Center

A community rummage sale will be held at the Orange Beach Community Center on November 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center (23275 Canal Rd.). Tables are available for $25 per space. Email sandydrysdale717 @yahoo.com for vendor info.

Expect to find great household treasures, furniture, wall art, clothing, antiques and beautiful works from local artisians.