Nov. 2-3 fundraiser benefits Gulf Coast Medical Musicians Fund

40 acts donating time & talent on two stages at 2nd annual event



The 2nd Annual Gulf Coast Medical Musicians Fundraiser will be held Nov. 2-3 at The Point Restaurant (14340 Innerarity Point Rd.) in Pensacola beginning at noon each day. Cover charge is $10 at the door and the event will feature musicians from Florida to Louisiana donating their time and talent on stages inside the restaurant and in the courtyard. Tickets and info are also available at gcmmf.org. Festivities include a silent auction.

The GCMMF is the brainchild of songwriter/entertainer Webb Dalton, and it is now up and running with donations received from local music lovers. Dalton recorded a full gospel album with all proceeds going to the fund. The album, “Things Left Undone,” was released at the 2018 fundraiser.

Dalton saw the need for a medical fund after losing three musician friends. he knew that with the help of the community, this was a problem that could be overcome.

‘’I’ve seen both sides of not having insurance while on the road playing music full time, and the past 30 years of playing music while having insurance. Most musicians will play a gig with whatever illness they have and the crowd doesn’t even know about it. The show must go on. The rent, food, the electric bill, gas to and from a gig has to be paid.

“The love shown at the first fundraiser was overwhelming,’’ he added. “The Gulf Coast music community is such a close-knit family between the locals, tourists, restaurant/business owners, and musicians.’’

Saturday, Nov. 2

Restaurant Stage

Noon – Jason Abel, Justin Wall

1 p.m. – Austin James Forman

2 p.m. – Lisa Christian

3 p.m. – Jonathan Puzan

4 p.m. – Chris Moreau

5 p.m. – Stephen Lee Veal

6 p.m. – Bubba & Them

Courtyard Stage

Noon – Stephanie Lee Hall Band

1 p.m. – Jack Robertson

2 p.m. – Frit Severin & Deehogeez Band

3 p.m. – Medicine Man Show

4 p.m. – WB & The Geezers

5 p.m. – Webb Dalton & Friends

6 p.m. – Rust & Gold

7 p.m. – Jay Williams Band

8 p.m. – Beachbillys

Sunday, Nov. 3

Restaurant Stage

Noon – Joe Sims

1 p.m. – Doug Stepanek

2 p.m. – Sassafrass

3 p.m. – Tommy Mazzullo

4 p.m. – The Macs

5 p.m. – Darrell Roberts, Lee Anne Creswell

6 p.m. – Sam Glass

Courtyard Stage

Noon – Kelly Presley Band

1 p.m. – JoJo Pres

2 p.m. – Cnristina Christian

3 p.m. – J Hawkins

4 p.m. – Hartstrings

5 p.m. – Sugarcane Jane

6 p.m. – Lucky Strike Retro

7 p.m. – Jason Justice & Hung Jury

8 p.m. – The Newbury Syndicate