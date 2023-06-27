Cookin’ with Carolyn Chicken Casserole

1/2 large pkg. frozen broccoli, cooked

3 cups cooked chicken or turkey

1can cream of chicken or mushroom soup

1 can evaporated milk

3 cups stuffing mix prepared according to directions on package

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Line a greased casserole dish with cooked broccoli. Top with cooked chicken.

Mix soup with milk and pour over chicken. Spread stuffing over al this and

top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. This makes a large casserole. Serves 10.

Enjoy!