Craft Farms Homeowners Assn. manager faces theft charges

Following a months long investigatin, Gulf Shores arrested 54-year-old Angela Mitchell for stealing funds from the Craft Farms Property Owners Association. Mitchell was booked and released from Baldwin County Jail on Nov. 3 on charges of Theft of Property first degree for embezzlement and misuse of funds. Investigators identified $40,000 in stolen association funds.

Police reviewed financial records for January 2019 through May 2022 and identified inconsistencies that led investigators to suspect that association funds were being diverted for personal use.

On numerous occasions the property association’s bank debit card was used by the property manager to purchase items or pay bills that were not associated with the property association. These charges included food, entertainment, home improvement items as well as household living expenses such as utilities and real estate property taxes.

Additional evidence was obtained that showed that the former property manager overcharged the owners association for overtime wages and health insurance reimbursements.