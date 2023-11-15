Rowdies force shutdown at Mobile’s Gulf State Fair

Mobile’s Greater Gulf State Fair closed nearly two hours early on its final Saturday after reported disruptive behavior by teenagers. The fair was set to close at midnight but the rides were shut off at 10:15 p.m. The fair re-opened for its final day, and will require those under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m in the future. Social media posts showed several fights between teenagers at The Fairgrounds and others posted that they heard gunshots near the amusment midway area. Police stated that there were no guns fired. Crowd surges triggered additional fights, but those involved dispersed before police arrived, according to Mobile police.