The Outsiders Nov. 17-19 at South Baldwin Theatre

This year’s final installment of the South Baldwin Community Theatre’s Young Artists Series continues Nov. 17-19 with the Outsiders at the Gulf Shores Theatre.

The Outsiders is a story of real kids in real situations seen through the eyes of Ponyboy. Territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids and the underprivileged greasers.

For tickets, visit SBCT.biz. Shows are Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 18-19 at 2:30 p.m. SBCT is located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores.

The theater will also host excerpts from the Coastal Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker Dec. 2-3 and Christmas Radio Theatre featuring It’s a Wonderful Life Dec. 15-17. In this live radio play based on the beloved classic holiday movie, actors portray numerous characters, and sound effects are performed live on stage. Shows are Dec. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m.