Registration open for Feb. 17-18 trapping workshop at Five Rivers

Registration is now open for a Feb. 17-18 trapping education workshop at Five Rivers Alabama Delta Resource Center on the Mobile Causeway in Spanish Fort. The two day workshop provides instruction on the historical aspects of trapping, the biology of furbearers, and how to use trapping as a sound wildlife management tool. it is open to anyone ages 7 and up. A $10 registration fee applies. To register, visit outdooralabama. com/trapping. More info: Mike.Sievering@dcnr.alabama.gov or (205) 340-1183.