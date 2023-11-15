FAC’s Trim-A-Tree is open at Tanger Center

The Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree at Suite 410 in the Tanger Outlet will remain open through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event features wonderful creations by over 120 local artists & crafters from throughout the southeast. All vendors are juried members of the Foley Art Center (across from Heritage Park on Hwy. 59). For more info, call 251-943-4381 or visit foleyartcenter. com.

Gifts and Holiday decorative items for sale include ornaments, florals, wood carvings, stainglass, fused glass mosaics, textiles, driftwood trees, quilts, rugs and jewelry. Originial art in oils, watercolors, mixed media, prints, photographs, gourds and hand woven textiles will also be on sale.

For almost fifty years The Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast area with programs in local schools, scholarships for students seeking advanced degrees in the arts and art classes for children and adults. Trim-A-Tree is one of FAC’s primary fundraisers.