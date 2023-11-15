Foley extends East Bullard Ave. to improve access

The extension of East Bullard Avenue is one of the latest projects approved by Foley City Council to improve access to homeowners in the community. The project is one of several street extensions recently completed or in progress. Other work includes the extension of North Pecan Street completed earlier this year, South Pecan Street now underway and South Juniper Street, which will be completed after the installation of traffic signals.

The Foley Planning Commission voted at its October meeting to recommend that the City Council approve a municipal project to extend East Bullard Avenue east from South Maple Street. The extension would improve access for residents and public safety departments, according to city reports. The project includes the acquisition of property for rights of way, improving drainage, paving and adding turnarounds for fire and public works vehicles. The street is located east of South Maple Street and south of U.S. 98. Some of the route is now being used as a driveway for a mobile home park.

The area is currently zoned for mobile home parks. Projected future land use includes medium density residential to the west and industrial to the east.