Deadline for O.B. Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest June 30

The deadline for entering pictures in the Orange Beach Wildlife Center Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest is June 30. The contest is open to amateur photographers only, and photographs must be of local/native wildlife. All entries must be in .JPEG format and in their original state – no editing. No more than five entries per person will be accepted. All entries are due by should be submitted to Melissa Vinson, Coastal Programs Coordinator, at mvinson@orangebeachal.gov .