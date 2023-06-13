Neighbor states providing most of Alabama’s new residents

Although it might seem that way if you at Papa Rocco’s in the late afternoon, Alabama’s new residents are not all coming from Michigan. And it’s not even close. Alabama continues to climb lists as one of the most popular places to move primarily do to its winning over families in neighboring states.

Florida was the starting point for 14.8% of new residents that moved from another state. Georgia and Tennessee were close behind.

Texas provided eight percent of new residents and around four percent of Alabama’s new residents moved from Mississippi.

Louisiana, California, North Carolina, Indiana and Virginia finished sixth through 10th, respectively. Michigan was 16th in the number of new residents, behind midwest neighbors Ohio (12), Pennsylvania (13), New York (16) and Illinois (17).

Low property tax rates, high employment, affordability and Alabama’s serene coastal and mountain landscapes are the main reasons the state continues to climb lists as one of the most popular places to move.