Free monthly concerts at Meyer Park return June 21

City of Gulf Shores Music at Meyer Park concerts return beginning June 21 with a show by Rhonda Hart & Smokey Otis. Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds will play on July 20, and Johnny Sansone will play on Aug. 17. Arepa’s Food Truck will be onhand for all three shows.

These concerts are free and open to the public. Shows begin at 6 p.m. at Meyer Park, which is located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. These are rain or shine events. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be at the Big Beach Brewery.

Steve Jones and his crew of his crew from the Coastal Albama Chamber of Commerce will be selling very reasonably priced beverages for all ages to enjoy.