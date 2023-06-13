SummerTide’s Nunsense through June 30 at SBCT

The University of Alabama’s professional theatre, SummerTide Theatre, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Gulf Shores this summer at South Baldwin Community Theatre with performances of Nunsense through June 30.

The curtain will rise Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at SummerTide.org or by calling 251-968-6721 after May 24. All tickets are $25. Summertide has presented hits such as Ring of Fire, Smoke on the Mountain, and The Marvelous Wonderettes. Nunsense is directed by SummerTide alumnus Stacy Alley and is appropriate for audiences of all ages. The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance (UA Theatre and Dance) became a unified department in 1979. For the past 40 years, UA Theatre and Dance has produced student and faculty-directed, performed, and designed work.