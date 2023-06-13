James Taylor & Walker Hayes coming to Wharf Amphitheater 3

The Wharf Amphitheater concert season continues June 15 at 7 p.m. with Sweet Baby James Taylor, and Walker Hayes will play at the 10,000 seat Orange Beach venue on June 24, with Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher setting the table. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at The Wharf box office.

Walker Hayes will kick off spring of 2023 with his headlining “Duck Buck Tour.” Ingrid Andress, Breland, and Ray Fulcher will join him on select dates.

Other Wharf Amphitheater shows include: July 15: Parker McCollum; July 21: Sam Hunt; July 26: Dave Matthews; July 30: Jelly Roll; Aug. 16: 3 Doors Down; Aug. 17: Eric Church; Aug. 18: Eric Church; Aug. 19: Eric Church; Aug. 26: Jason Aldean; Oct. 8: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest with The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule and other guests; Oct. 14: Hardy.

Hayes will play at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville the night before hitting the stage in Orange Beach. His 23-date tour kicked off on April 13 in Illinois.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” Hayes said before that show. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

Hayes is coming off a breakout year that earned him a Grammy nod, six Billboard Music Awards, five ACM nominations, and awards from both the CMT and CMA.