Gulf Shores Mayor cautiously optimistic State will build bridge

Beach renourisment project to start on West Beach and work east

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft scheduled a press conference onsite where the state is building a road leading to a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway after work was halted by Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. But the morning of the May 24 meeting, the city sent out a note to cancel it.

On the bridge, Craft said he’s been asked to by state officials to basically stay out of the fray over the bridge.

“I’m not going to get involved and neither will this council get involved in public statements beyond just an update like this of any details as requested by others in Montgomery,” Craft said. “So, we got a lot to say, but it’s in everybody’s best interest at this point in time that we say very little other than just to try to be responsible to you and let you know what we know. So, don’t have much to tell.”

The Baldwin County Bridge Company, owners of the Foley Express Toll Bridge, sued to stop construction of the Waterways Bridge while the company pursued a lawsuit claiming the new bridge was unnecessary and could put them out of business.

The lawsuit claimed that ALDOT Director John Cooper acted in bad faith during negotiations and in retribution pursued the new bridge project to financially damage the company. Judge Pool agreed.

“Director Cooper’s outrageous conduct in embarking on spending more than $120 million of State funds, on a bridge that ALDOT does not need, for the purpose of putting a private company out of business shocks the conscience of the Court,” Judge Pool stated in his ruling.

The Gulf Shores bridge was initially supposed to be under construction in 2021. A day before the bid was to be let, the awarding of a contract was put on hold at the encouragement of Ivey’s then-chief of staff and current University of South Alabama president Jo Bonner, according to al.com.

Construction of the 375-foot, two-lane bridge located about a mile west of the Foley Beach Express toll bridge finally began in October in response to traffic congestion on Highway 59 and burgeoning population gains throughout South Baldwin County.

“I do know as you probably have read that the Supreme Court turned down the state’s request to start back on work,” Craft said. “It’s another loss, it didn’t sit real well with me but in conversations that I’ve had since then with folks in Montgomery that their conclusion was that the Supreme Court really had no other choice. If they had decided upon letting construction begin before they had listened to or reviewed any of the arguments about the completion of the bridge it would have been premature because it would have been basically making or implying a decision to be made before any testimony was basically considered. So, it made me feel a little better.”

Craft said he feels good about the result of the case after it’s heard in full by the Supreme Court.

“I’m very optimistic that this will require scrutiny of the facts,” Craft said. “And, the facts sit well with us if they are considered that way. I can’t help but be concerned, but I continue to be told to be optimistic about things still be confident they’re going to go our way.”

ALDOT attorneys filed paperwork to allow work to continue on the bridge during its appeal, citing that the BCBC’s goal is to eliminate competition. But that motion was denied in a 5-3 vote and work on the bridge will cease until the Alabama Supreme Court makes a ruling.

“The Alabama Supreme Court has decided it wants to review the facts and full record before making a decision about the preliminary injunction, said ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris. “While we are disappointed the Court has left the halt to construction in place for now, we are optimistic that the final ruling on our appeal will be in favor of building the new, free bridge.”

Attorney Joe Espy representing Baldwin County Bridge Company, reiterated that ALDOT Director Cooper acted in “bad faith” when he made plans to build the bridge instead of negotiating a deal with the owners of the existing toll bridge.

“Today’s decision to keep the injunction in place is a victory for Alabama Taxpayers who would have been saddled with a $120 million bridge,’’ he said. “Our client’s offer continues to be the truly free option which doesn’t cost taxpayers $120 million and charges no tolls for Baldwin County residents.”

Beach Renourishment

During the meeting, the council was also given an update on the upcoming beach renourishment project officials hope to begin in August. An item on the agenda was for an adult sand volleyball tournament in August about the same time as officials hope to begin repairing eroded beaches in the city. Craft asked if the work might interfere with the tournament.

“I didn’t think we were scheduled to start there, but I just want to make sure before we have people making plans to come here for a vacation, and we get too far down this road,” Craft said.

City Engineer Mark Acreman said work in Gulf Shores would likely begin in the problem areas along West Beach Boulevard well away from the Gulf Place volleyball site.

“Right now, our intent is to start in the hot spot area between West Sixth and Eighth streets and 10th Street and then once that’s addressed go all the way back to West Beach and then work our way east,” Acreman said. “We’ll be glad to look at their schedule and compare it to ours. I’ll get with our coastal engineer, and we’ll compare it with the construction timeline and make sure that we can to the best of our ability to work around this.”

Mudbugs Update

Council was expedcted to extend Mudbugs at its June 12 meeting, the day of the regular council meeting. It is on the agenda is a measure to extend the license for the rest of the year. The 2024 license will be renewed at that time if the club continues to apply policies to address late-night problems including clearing the parking lot every morning at 1:30 a.m.

“It’s an important opportunity for us to control some things that have been historical problems,” Mayor Robert Craft said at the end of the March 13 council meeting. “I think we’ve reached a cooperative agreement to give them a chance to put in place policies which they believe will control some of the problems that we’ve had in the past.”

The council voted on March 8 in the specially called meeting to issue a business license to Mud Bugs but with certain conditions.

Police Chief Ed Delmore gave a summary of the requirements placed on Mud Bugs to keep the license at the end of the meeting March 13. The probationary period ends June 12. In the interim, new policies must be put in place if it is to continue to operate.

Those include regular meetings with Mud Bugs staff, ending alcohol sales at 1 a.m. and clearing the premises of both Mud Bugs and Patches Tattoo Emporium, which has the same owners, by 1:30 a.m. daily.

Electronic security measures are among the requirements including making any video available to Gulf Shores Police. Beefed up training will be required for all staff members as well, Delmore said.

“They are required to have mandatory certification for their employees regarding techniques for alcohol management,” Delmore said. “They are to have no violations of applicable ABC regulations including without limitations sales to minors. No employee whether or not engaged directly in the service of customers may consume or being under the influence of alcoholic beverages during work hours. This has been a problem in the past.”

Anyone with drug convictions or facing court dates for drug convictions would not be allowed to be employed in the club. Delmore said perhaps the biggest requirement are signs saying firearms are not allowed on the premise including parking lots.

During the meeting, the council will also consider:

• Hiring Slavin Management Consultants for $24,032 to search for and recruit a replacement for City Administrator Steve Griffin who plans to retire Jan. 1.

• A liquor license application for The Beli located at 408 W. Beach Blvd.

• Appointing Wade Bradford to the Gulf Shores Utility Board to finish the term of Mike Diehl who recently passed away. The term will expire on June 10, 2025.

• Reappointing Jessica Sanders and appointing Blair Hobgood to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Sanders’ term is ending and Hobgood will take the seat of Ken Kichler who no longer wishes to serve.

• Renewing an agreement with the Baldwin County Revenue Department for the exchange of tax information with the city. It is a three-year term that will automatically renew every year thereafter.

• Award a bid of $31,500 to FNG Performance to install emergency equipment on new police cars.

• Issuing a conditional use permit to allow the owners of a home at 324 E. 24th Avenue in the Gulf Pines subdivision for vacation rentals. The three-bedroom home was first built in 1955.

• Awarding a bid to FIS Outdoor for $26,324 for landscape fertilizer and chemical products for use in the city. The initial contract is for one year with a renewal option for two more years after it expires.

• Awarding a personal training services franchise to Moves With Sable at a cost of $300 annually plus the cost of obtaining a city business license.

• Approving two public assembly permits, one for the Shaka Beach Bash on Aug. 25-27 for an adult beach volleyball tournament at West Gulf Place. The second is for the city’s Fall Sunset concerts on the town green at Gulf Place Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

• Approving a lease between the Airport Authority and Resicum/Aeropro which is planning to construct a 17,000 square foot operational hangar with an additional 4,800 square feet of office space to expand the company’s presence at the city airport.

