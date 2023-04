Egg hunt at Perdido Kids Park

The Perdido Kid’s Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny and the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. The park is located at 10004 Gulf Beach Hwy. Children will be separated into three ages groups. The “real“ Easter Bunny will be there and there will be prizes for the kids’ game-winners.