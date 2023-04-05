OWA Bunnies & Baskets April 8

The Bunnies & Baskets event at OWA in Foley will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event combines family-friendly activities happening from photos with Mr. Bunny, to egg hunts throughout OWA Parks & Resort. Get professional photos made with the Easter Bunny and live bunnies from 10 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. at The Bunny Burrow. This is a paid experience featuring two separate photo options.

The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt is also from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pick up your complimentary map and sticker sheet and place the corresponding sticker on the map once you discover the large, colorful eggs in flowerbeds and grassy areas throughout Downtown OWA. Guests can return their map for their special Easter prize. Plus, golden eggs with a special voucher inside will be hidden throughout Tropic Falls. Eggs will not be located along any theme park ride or water attractions paths. Admission to Tropic Falls is required.