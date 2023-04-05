Sunrise Service at Pirates Cove

Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters is set to speak at the April 9th Sunrise Service at Pirates’ Cove. Everyone is invited come early to watch the sunrise and have coffee and pastries before a short Easter service at 7 AM. Music will be provided by the Josephine Singers. In case of a big crowd, bring a folding chair. For more information, call or text Carolyn Armstrong of Josephine Baptist Church at 251-269-0484. Come worship the Savior in the most beautiful place in the world!