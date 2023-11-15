Elberta Christmas Parade Dec. 2

The Town of Elberta annual nighttime parade, and tree lighting will be on Dec. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The evening includes pictures with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, anda movie in the park. Parade lineup is at 4:30 p.m., and the parade rolls at 5:30 p.m. The short route runs on Illinois St. South to Hwy 98 East, then North on Co. Rd. 83 to Oak Street West to Chicago and back towards the school.

Bring a family ornament to hang (this is a new idea – something you make for the tree, buy, but don’t need back, as we cannot control the elements) for the lighting of the town tree. Get your family photos with Santa and enjoy some hot chocolate and Christmas movies. More info: 251-232-5393.