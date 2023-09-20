Evening for the Estuaries Gala Oct. 12 in O.B.

The Pensacola & Perdido Bays Estuary Program (PPBEP) will host the Evening for the Estuaries Gala on October 12, 2023 from 6:30 till 9:00 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. Tickets can be reserved at: bit.ly/EveningForTheEstuaries. Tickets: $150/person $250/couple.

The evening’s celebrations will include live music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres (including local oysters), and a silent auction. The gala will be an annual event that supports PPBEP’s education and outreach programs. Private donations will serve as match for the Program’s applications to federal, state, and private grant programs.

PPBEP has a prolific grant program and has secured over $21million in funding to support projects such as the restoration of Carpenter’s Creek, oyster education for local high school teachers and students, PPBEP’s Community Grant Program, restoring 1400 acres of oyster habitat (about 1,400 football fields worth!) in Pensacola Bay over the next 10 years, and a Livin