Gulf Shores Garden Club New Officers

The Gulf Shores Garden Club annonces its 2023 -2024 Board. The club meets the first Wednesday of every month, September through May, at 9:45 a.m. at the Adult Activity Center in Gulf Shores. The meetings are always open to the public and we always take new members. For more information contact Gulf Shores Garden Club President Sharon Smith at 251 282 7971 or email gulfshoresgardenclub@gmail.com. Pictured: Susan Laroque Turgeau, Corresponding Secretary, Sharon Smith, President , Charlotte Higgins, Treasurer , Janie Mikloucich, Recording Secretary, Wanda Cheek, Parliamentarian , and Kelli Whitehall, Vice President.