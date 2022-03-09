Fairhope Art Festival will celebrate 70 years March 18-20

The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival will welcome artists from all over the United States to the charming streets of downtown Fairhope March 18-19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. The fest attracts more than 200 exhibitors from around the country and has earned several prestigious national awards for the quality of its art and for promoting appreciation of the arts and supporting art education. All fest proceeds go back into the community through local scholarships and grants available to students and organizations in the Fairhope community. The festival is free. More info: Fairhopeartsandcraftsfestival.com.